Information Technology
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh gets stock incentives worth Rs 3.25 crore under 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan
Updated : February 27, 2020 04:43 PM IST
The company has offered an incentive to the CEO in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) which will have a three-year equal vesting schedule.
The chief operating officer U.B. Pravin Rao has been granted 58,650 RSUs, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The filing said that 371 eligible employees have been granted 1,487,150 RSUs under the scheme. These shares will also have a four-year equal vesting period.