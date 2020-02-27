  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 27
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Home Information technology
Information Technology

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh gets stock incentives worth Rs 3.25 crore under 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan

Updated : February 27, 2020 04:43 PM IST

The company has offered an incentive to the CEO in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) which will have a three-year equal vesting schedule.
The chief operating officer U.B. Pravin Rao has been granted 58,650 RSUs, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The filing said that 371 eligible employees have been granted 1,487,150 RSUs under the scheme. These shares will also have a four-year equal vesting period.
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh gets stock incentives worth Rs 3.25 crore under 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan

You May Also Like

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement