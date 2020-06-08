  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Business

Infosys, Celonis ink partnership

Updated : June 08, 2020 03:47 PM IST

Infosys, Celonis ink partnership

You May Also Like

IL&FS sells 50% stake in GIFT City to Gujarat govt, reduces consolidated debt by over Rs 1,200 crore

IL&FS sells 50% stake in GIFT City to Gujarat govt, reduces consolidated debt by over Rs 1,200 crore

India Unlock 1.0: Major states where religious places, malls, restaurants open today

India Unlock 1.0: Major states where religious places, malls, restaurants open today

Bharti AXA Life renewal premium income rises 17% to Rs 1,359 cr in FY20

Bharti AXA Life renewal premium income rises 17% to Rs 1,359 cr in FY20

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement