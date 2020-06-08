Infosys, Celonis ink partnership

Infosys on Monday announced its global partnership with Celonis, a market leader in AI- enhanced process mining and process excellence software, to transform ERP modernisation and business process optimization.

This partnership will enable customers to embark on long term transformation projects with significant operational savings, overcoming challenges typically associated with crowded technology landscapes, blends of legacy and homegrown systems, and operational silos that threaten digital transformation agendas, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said in a statement.

Together, Infosys and Celonis will enable enterprise customers to meet their digital needs by helping them to scale the adoption of SAP S/4HANA and SaaS platforms.