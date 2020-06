When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Indian information technology (IT) companies, that are one of the largest employment generators of the country had to move up to 98 percent of operations to work from home.

Bengaluru-based Infosys was no exception. It moved 96 percent of its 2.4 lakh plus employees to a work from home model. But with the central government gradually opening up various sectors, Infosys is implementing a staggered approach to begin shifting employees to work from the campuses again.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Richard Lobo, the executive vice president and human resource head of the company said Infosys had already begun phase two.

"Once the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, we activated phase 1 where 5 percent of our employees returned to offices at locations where the conditions were suitable. We have commenced phase 2 of the transition. Currently, about 15 percent of our employees are working from offices across the country on an average. We will increase this number gradually based on the local situation in each city," he said.

Infosys has also enforced a protocol to maintain hygiene and safety of employees. The protocol, says Lobo, has a hierarchy of controls – personal protection, perimeter checks, de-densifying of work spaces, healthy buildings, and remote work options.

Here is a complete transcript of the interview:

Some states have allowed 10 percent employees to work from offices while others have allowed up to 25-30 percent. Keeping that in mind, starting June 1, how many employees will be working out of offices and how many from home?

What is the blue-print on how the company begins restarting campuses?

We are enabling transition of employees to offices in a staggered manner keeping in mind the need for safety. We have worked on a framework that will reduce risk of exposure to employees considerably. Our teams have done a great deal of planning on every aspect – starting from transport and entry to the requirements of hygiene in the workplace. We have used technology to aid the process.

We believe that office space could play a vital role in the health of our employees and business and have been constantly working on the design and operation of our work spaces so that we incorporate the best in class technology for providing a healthy and productive workspace. We have focused on key parameters like air quality, humidity, temperature, furniture, collaboration spaces, etc. Our work in this area now takes on greater importance as we incorporate requirements like social distancing. We are carefully monitoring various office locations and are tailoring our plan to suit local conditions.

Can you give us a break up of campuses of which states are you opening up gradually?

As of now, we have opened up our offices across India in a phased manner. We have done this after consulting local authorities as well as following all guidelines.

We have put together a framework that will reduce risk to employees considerably. This includes a protocol that has a hierarchy of controls – personal protection, perimeter checks, de-densifying of workspaces, healthy buildings, and remote work options.