Infosys Whistleblower Complaint: Audit committee says no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct by CEO Salil Parekh

A panel that probed whistleblower complaints against top executives of Infosys Technologies said it found no evidence of financial impropriety or misconduct.

The IT services company established a panel to investigate allegations in a letter, claimed to have written by some employees of Infosys last October, that chief executive officer Salil Parekh asked them and others to bypass approvals for large deals. Parekh, the letter said, feared a negative impact on shares from reduced profit.

“The Audit Committee took the anonymous whistleblower complaints very seriously and commissioned a thorough investigation with the assistance of independent legal counsel. The Audit Committee determined that there was no evidence of any financial impropriety or executive misconduct,” said D Sundaram who headed the audit panel.

Indian regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and its American counterpart US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched an investigation into the claims. Both regulators asked Infosys to furnish information on the complaints.

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said he was pleased that the audit committee found no wrongdoing by the company or its executives. "CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy are strong custodians of the company’s proud heritage. Salil has played a key role in reinvigorating the organisation and driving momentum and the board is confident that he will continue to execute on the company’s new strategic direction successfully.”