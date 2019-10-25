Infosys asks law firm to complete whistleblower probe in two weeks, report says

Mired in controversy relating to its CEO Salil Parekh's alleged corporate governance issues, Infosys has asked the law firm Amarchand Mangaldas and consultancy EY to complete the whistleblower complaints within two weeks, The Economic Times reported.

Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy have been accused of financial malpractices by some employees of Infosys dubbed as "ethical employees".

On October 21, the audit committee retained the law firm of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations. Infosys also published a letter by Nandan Nilekani that gave a detailed timeline of events in question.

ET quoted a source as saying, the company has asked investigators to complete the probe within the next fortnight. The company will then follow the rule book, whatever be the result.

The government too took note of the concerns regarding corporate governance issues at one of India's largest software firms and directed National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to launch an inquiry into the company.

NFRA will assess if a compromise on accounting standards also led to falsifying of financial matters, a senior government official familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18. The official did not want to be named.