#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian market closed today due to Maharashtra polls
Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Information technology
Business

Infosys accused by whistleblowers of 'unethical' practices to boost numbers, says report

Updated : October 21, 2019 10:47 AM IST

Infosys has been accused of indulging in “unethical” practices to boost its short-term revenues and profits by a group comprising of anonymous employee of the IT giant describing themselves as “ethical employees.”
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has been accused of bypassing reviews and approvals for large deals.
Responding to the development, Infosys in a statement has said that it has placed the whistleblower complaint before its audit committee as per the company norms.
Infosys accused by whistleblowers of 'unethical' practices to boost numbers, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV