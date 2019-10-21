Business
Infosys accused by whistleblowers of 'unethical' practices to boost numbers, says report
Updated : October 21, 2019 10:47 AM IST
Infosys has been accused of indulging in “unethical” practices to boost its short-term revenues and profits by a group comprising of anonymous employee of the IT giant describing themselves as “ethical employees.”
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has been accused of bypassing reviews and approvals for large deals.
Responding to the development, Infosys in a statement has said that it has placed the whistleblower complaint before its audit committee as per the company norms.
