Infosys accused by whistleblowers of 'unethical' practices to boost numbers, says report

Infosys has been accused of indulging in “unethical” practices to boost its short-term revenues and profits by a group comprising of anonymous employee of the IT giant describing themselves as “ethical employees.” The group has filed complaint with the Infosys board and the US Securities and Exchange Board (SEC), reported the Economic Times, adding that the whistleblowers have emails and voice recordings in evidence of their claims.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has been accused of bypassing reviews and approvals for large deals. “He (Parekh) directs them to make wrong assumptions to show margins,” the Economic Times quoted from the letter sent by the employees.

“CFO [Nilanjan Roy] is compliant and he prevents us from showing in board presentations large deal issues…Several billion-dollar deals of last few quarters have nil margin,” the letter added. “Please ask auditors to check deal proposals, margins, undisclosed upfront commitments made and revenue recognition.”

Responding to the development, Infosys in a statement has said that it has placed the whistleblower complaint before its audit committee as per the company norms.

“The whistleblower complaint has been placed before the audit committee as per the company’s practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the company’s whistleblowers policy,” the statement said.