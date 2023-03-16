India's new competition bill amendment aimed at curbing Big Tech dominance

The bill aims to regulate the market dominance of big tech companies by introducing an ex ante law. Sinha is proposing a digital competition law, which will be instrumental in regulating the rapidly growing digital economy.

BJP MP Jayant Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, has proposed a private members' bill to amend the competition law. The bill aims to regulate the market dominance of big tech companies by introducing an ex ante law. Sinha is proposing a digital competition law, which will be instrumental in regulating the rapidly growing digital economy.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had recently established a committee to review the recommendations made by the parliamentary committee regarding the digital competition act. The proposed amendments to the competition law were initially introduced in the budget session, and the bill will be taken up in the current session of Parliament.

The move to regulate big tech companies and their market dominance comes amid growing concerns about their monopolistic practices and the adverse effects on small businesses and consumers. The proposed amendments will provide a legal framework to address these concerns and ensure fair competition in the digital space.

The new law, once passed by parliament would regulate mergers and acquisitions. Combination deals, FDI proposals and Corporate Insolvency Resolution cases would have to be decided within 150 days as opposed to 210 days currently. Also, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) would have to give a prima facie view within 30 days.

The introduction of a digital competition law will be a significant step towards creating a level playing field for businesses of all sizes in the digital economy. The proposed amendments will not only benefit small businesses but also help create a more competitive and innovative digital ecosystem in the country.

The proposed amendments to the competition law and the introduction of a digital competition law are expected to have far-reaching implications for the digital economy in India. The move is expected to promote fair competition, boost innovation, and provide a conducive environment for the growth of small businesses.