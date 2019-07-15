cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Indian IT managers facing budget crunch for cybersecurity

Updated : July 15, 2019 01:32 PM IST

Over 80 percent Indian IT managers said their organisation's cybersecurity budget - including people/technology is below what it needs to be, said the survey by global cybersecurity major Sophos.
Indian IT managers reported that 32 percent of their team's time is spent managing security, on average, yet only eight percent believe they have a skilled team in place to properly detect, investigate and respond to cybersecurity incidents.
