Business
Indian IT managers facing budget crunch for cybersecurity
Updated : July 15, 2019 01:32 PM IST
Over 80 percent Indian IT managers said their organisation's cybersecurity budget - including people/technology is below what it needs to be, said the survey by global cybersecurity major Sophos.
Indian IT managers reported that 32 percent of their team's time is spent managing security, on average, yet only eight percent believe they have a skilled team in place to properly detect, investigate and respond to cybersecurity incidents.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more