Indian IT cos important partners in transformation journeys of North American biz: TCS exec

Indian IT companies are not just enhancing tech and operational efficiencies of businesses globally but are also playing an important role in their transformation journeys, reflecting how the industry has steadily moved up the value chain, a top executive of Tata Consultancy Services said on Tuesday.

TCS Chairman (North America) Surya Kant said the technology sector has been the "vanguard" of industries, shaping trends in business, society and human behaviour.

"In the early days of the IT services industry, companies like TCS formed relationships with North American companies which were eager to become more efficient. "They quickly took advantage of the expanding pool of highly skilled technology talent, but fast forward to today and the situation has changed dramatically," he said at the FICCI LEADS 2021 event.

He added that while these firms are still working closely with Indian IT firms to help improve their IT and business operations, the industry has been "steadily moving up the value chain".

"Today, these enterprises want and expect more partnering…in the growth and transformation journeys and the way it's been playing out is like a preview of how innovation will happen in the future," he said.

Kant said the IT services sector is a great example of the strong partnership that has been built between Indian and North American businesses. He cited examples of efforts being made by the Mumbai-headquartered company in the US to engage with university students to make them industry-ready.

"The students receive invaluable insights into how to apply cutting-edge technology and TCS will nurture the next generation of North American technology talent," he said adding that "it's only through partnerships, built on shared beliefs and local action that the seeds of innovation will foster growth".

The top executive highlighted the company's efforts towards increasing local hiring and expanding STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education among students.

He said earlier this year, TCS had announced plans to expand its operations in Ohio by hiring more than 800 local employees at its outside of Cincinnati and other offices across the state by 2022.