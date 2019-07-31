Indian IT companies contributed $57.2 billion to American GDP in 2017
Updated : July 31, 2019 06:38 AM IST
India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India-based global IT services companies employ more than 175,000 workers in the US accounting for 8.4 percent of employment in the computer systems design and related services industry.
Shringla said Indian IT companies in the US are deeply embedded in the roots of American society and their contributions have exceeded far beyond the economy.
