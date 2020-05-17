  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Information technology
Business

Indian gaming industry poised for takeoff

Updated : May 17, 2020 03:29 PM IST

The gaming industry in India is in a tremendous growth phase and is expected to garner revenues of Rs 118.8 billion by 2023.
Gaming has been elevated from just a recreational activity to a new way of connecting with friends, for people across age groups.
Gaming giants are putting their weight behind innovation and rapidly expanding to become the ‘Netflix’ of Gaming.
Indian gaming industry poised for takeoff

You May Also Like

FM Sitharaman says states can borrow 5% of GDSP, no insolvency to be initiated in next 1 year

FM Sitharaman says states can borrow 5% of GDSP, no insolvency to be initiated in next 1 year

Coronavirus: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, Karnataka, J&K cross 1,000 mark

Coronavirus: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, Karnataka, J&K cross 1,000 mark

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement