Business Indian gaming industry poised for takeoff Updated : May 17, 2020 03:29 PM IST The gaming industry in India is in a tremendous growth phase and is expected to garner revenues of Rs 118.8 billion by 2023. Gaming has been elevated from just a recreational activity to a new way of connecting with friends, for people across age groups. Gaming giants are putting their weight behind innovation and rapidly expanding to become the 'Netflix' of Gaming.