India only a Tier 3 cyber power, made 'modest progress' in cybersecurity: Report 

India remains a tier three cyber power as it has made just "modest progress" in developing a comprehensive cybersecurity policy. India’s cyber capabilities were measured and assessed in a new report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), an international relations think tank.

A total of 15 countries were assessed and then ranked in different tiers as part of the new report.

Countries were judged on their capabilities in strategy and doctrine, governance, command and control, core cyber intelligence capability, cyber empowerment and dependence, cybersecurity and resilience, global leadership in cyberspace affairs, and offensive cyber capability.

India was placed in tier three, which included nations with a mix of strengths and potential shortfalls across the seven categories. Other nations in the same tier were Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, North Korea and Vietnam.

“India is a third-tier cyber power whose best chance of progressing to the second tier is by harnessing its great digital-industrial potential and adopting a whole-of-society approach to improving its cybersecurity,” the report said.

The report highlighted the "modest progress" made by India in framing a comprehensive cybersecurity policy and infrastructure.

"The military confrontation with China in the disputed Ladakh border area in June 2020, followed by a sharp increase in Chinese activity against Indian networks, has heightened Indian concerns about cybersecurity, not least in systems supplied by China," the report stated.

"India has a good regional cyber-intelligence reach but relies on partners, including the United States, for wider insight," the report added.

The ongoing report has currently covered 15 countries but plans to encompass 40 nations when it is completed. The US was the only nation on the report to be in tier one, with institutional strengths across all categories of cybersecurity. The report also highlighted that China and Russia, considered clear threats to Western cyberspace, were still inferior in to the US and its strategic partners.