Information Technology
In a first, Tech Mahindra introduces same-sex adoption leave
Updated : December 26, 2019 06:08 PM IST
The company said it will encourage new parents (all genders) to spend more time with their new-born and family in the first year of parenthood.
In a press release, Tech Mahindra said the same-sex couples will be able to avail 12 weeks of paid adoption leave.
