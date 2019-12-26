In a first, Tech Mahindra introduces same-sex adoption leave

IT services company Tech Mahindra on Thursday introduced several initiatives to expand its diversity and inclusion policy, aimed at creating an inclusive workplace for all employees, especially those from the LGBTQ+ community, new parents, cancer patients and survivors.

The company said it will encourage new parents (all genders) to spend more time with their new-born and family in the first year of parenthood by providing greater flexibility in Tech Mahindra’s ‘Work from home’ policy.

In a press release, Tech Mahindra said the same-sex couples will be able to avail 12 weeks of paid adoption leave and bereavement leave of three days will also be offered to same-sex partners.

Further, support groups for employees like new parents, cancer patients/survivors and fitness and lifestyle are also being created, Mumbai-based company said.

Besides these, LGBT committees called Kaleidoscope have been formed across geographies, "These groups share stories of community members to the larger audience to create cultural assimilation and sensitize people. Tech Mahindra is also in the process of adding a gamification element to the ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ training to create a seamless and immersive experience for all employees."