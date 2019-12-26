#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
In a first, Tech Mahindra introduces same-sex adoption leave

Updated : December 26, 2019 06:08 PM IST

The company said it will encourage new parents (all genders) to spend more time with their new-born and family in the first year of parenthood.
In a press release, Tech Mahindra said the same-sex couples will be able to avail 12 weeks of paid adoption leave.
In a first, Tech Mahindra introduces same-sex adoption leave
Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

