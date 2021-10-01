0

Idli on a stick in India’s 'innovation capital' impresses Anand Mahindra

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Anand Mahindra tweeted out a picture of a Bangalore restaurant serving popsicle idlis with sambar-chutney dips. The image divided the traditionalists, realists, and the innovative while reaching thousands of likes and retweets. 

Idli on a stick in India’s 'innovation capital' impresses Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, recently tweeted about an interesting take on a traditional south Indian meal -- a popsicle idli with sambar-chutney dips. A restaurant in Bangalore is serving idli moulded around ice cream sticks so people can enjoy eating idli sambar without getting their hands dirty.
"Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick -- sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?" Mahindra tweeted with an image of idlis from the restaurant.
While idli and sambar, along with most other desi food, is usually eaten with hands, the innovative take on the south Indian staple by the restaurant both surprised and baffled many on social media.
While some said that idli in popsicle format would lead to wastage in the form of the sticks, others had more practical concerns about the viability of eating popsicle idli with sambar.
However, many others were keen to try the innovation.
The tweet from Mahindra has already garnered over 17,000 likes and nearly 1,400 retweets. Mahindra has become a prominent voice on Twitter, regularly interacting, and sharing content on the social media platform. With 8.5 million followers on the platform, his tweets often go viral.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
