IBM top boss Jim Whitehurst steps down, stocks tumble to 5-month low

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced Friday that company president Jim Whitehurst has stepped down after three years of service. The news sent IBM shares falling to its lowest in five months.
IBM shares tumbled 4.8 percent to $139.83 soon after the news broke. On Friday, they closed at $140.02, a fall of 4.75 percent than the previous day, on the New York Stock Exchange.
The departure of 53-year-old Whitehurst is among several management moves IBM announced on Friday. "Whitehurst decided to step down, and he will continue working as a senior adviser," IBM said.
Also read:
Whitehurst is the former CEO of Red Hat Inc., which IBM acquired in 2018 for $33 billion, a deal orchestrated by Krishna himself. IBM, so far, hasn’t announced his replacement yet. Whitehurst was appointed the president last April when IBM separated the roles of the CEO and president for the first time in decades.
According to the report, his experience in cloud and cognitive software was considered complementing to Krishna, a long-time IBM executive. The former Red Hat CEO played a critical role in Krishna’s hybrid-cloud strategy, which allowed customers to store data in private servers as well as on multiple public clouds.
The report quoted an analyst at Wedbush Securities as saying that the departure "feels like a setback given that Jim was expected to have an important role in the transformation of IBM".
The report also mentioned that before Red Hat, Whitehurst was the chief operating officer at Delta Airlines and was even seen as a contender for CEO at IBM before Krishna.
Among other moves, Bridget Van Kralingen will step down as Senior Vice-president, Global Markets. She will now take over as senior vice-president, Special Projects, until her retirement after a year.
Also, according to the note, Roger Premo will lead a newly constituted business development team that integrates corporate strategy, and will report to CFO Jim Kavanaugh.
After his appointment, Krishna has made a series of changes in the company as part of his restructuring initiative. He announced sweeping job cuts in Europe late last year. Krishna has said he expects IBM to return to growth this year.