IBM top boss Jim Whitehurst steps down, stocks tumble to 5-month low

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced Friday that company president Jim Whitehurst has stepped down after three years of service. The news sent IBM shares falling to its lowest in five months.

IBM shares tumbled 4.8 percent to $139.83 soon after the news broke. On Friday, they closed at $140.02, a fall of 4.75 percent than the previous day, on the New York Stock Exchange.

The departure of 53-year-old Whitehurst is among several management moves IBM announced on Friday. "Whitehurst decided to step down, and he will continue working as a senior adviser," IBM said.

According to a Bloomberg report, the departure marks one of the first major reshuffles under new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arvind Krishna who took office just last year.

Whitehurst is the former CEO of Red Hat Inc., which IBM acquired in 2018 for $33 billion, a deal orchestrated by Krishna himself. IBM, so far, hasn’t announced his replacement yet. Whitehurst was appointed the president last April when IBM separated the roles of the CEO and president for the first time in decades.

According to the report, his experience in cloud and cognitive software was considered complementing to Krishna, a long-time IBM executive. The former Red Hat CEO played a critical role in Krishna’s hybrid-cloud strategy, which allowed customers to store data in private servers as well as on multiple public clouds.

Many analysts, meanwhile, didn’t see Whitehurst’s “surprising” departure in a positive light.

The report quoted an analyst at Wedbush Securities as saying that the departure "feels like a setback given that Jim was expected to have an important role in the transformation of IBM".

The report also mentioned that before Red Hat, Whitehurst was the chief operating officer at Delta Airlines and was even seen as a contender for CEO at IBM before Krishna.

Among other moves, Bridget Van Kralingen will step down as Senior Vice-president, Global Markets. She will now take over as senior vice-president, Special Projects, until her retirement after a year.

Kralingen’s place will be taken by Rob Thomas who has led various departments of IBM’s business such as data and Artificial Intelligence, hardware, services and software. An IBM note said he would play a key role as the company’s “new go-to-market strategy kicks into high gear".

Also, according to the note, Roger Premo will lead a newly constituted business development team that integrates corporate strategy, and will report to CFO Jim Kavanaugh.