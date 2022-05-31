IBM MD says company is doubling down on hiring across India

Sandip Patel. Managing Director of IBM India, said the company has started expanding beyond metros to Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India. He spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company's hiring, expansion as well as the uptick in training hours for employees.

"We are doing double-digit hiring growth across all our different units in India," Sandip Patel. Managing Director of IBM India told CNBCTV-18's Shereen Bhan.

He said last year, the company launched IBM India Software Labs in Kerala and Gujarat. "This was done through the state-of-the-art product engineering, design and software development centres," he said.

Patel said the company continues to build its process operations and has expanded the same in Hyderabad across multiple domains. "We also expanded our IBM Innovation Centre in Mysore to support the rapid hi-tech driven economic growth in the region and also provide comprehensive cloud and AI technology consulting capabilities in that space," he said.

This year, the company is starting with Coimbatore and Kochi to build on its market presence and capitalize on key talent as well as skills to accelerate these technology capabilities. "So our talent expansion strategy in India specifically is in the high double digit levels of hiring across all of our businesses and we will continue to do this both in the metros as well as in the Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” Patel said.

Talking about high attrition rates in IT companies in India, Patel said that many people have called it the great resignation, but he thinks about it as the great re-evaluation. "Employees are reevaluating because of current market opportunities. Also remote work has changed priorities for a lot of talent. So when we say great resignation, it gives us permission to just focus on talent acquisition versus rethinking culture. So there is a level of wage inflation that we are seeing and that is a function of demand and supply in the market," he said.

He also said there is a 30 percent uptick in training hours for employees.

Patel said that the employees who join IBM, do so for the breadth of opportunities they get across the organisation. "Skilling is also very important. Through the pandemic, we have seen an uptick of almost 30 percent in the training hours that our employees have logged in," he said.

