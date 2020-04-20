Information Technology How Infosys is fighting COVID-19 crisis: With focus on digital and Rs 27,500 crore in the bank Updated : April 20, 2020 09:16 PM IST Infosys expects to tide over the coronavirus-induced slowdown through a strong digital focus and thanks to its balance sheet Still, like all IT companies, revenues may be pressured immediately and it suspended its practice of providing guidance. The company is focusing on controlling costs and has suspended fresh hirings, appraisal programmes and promotions.