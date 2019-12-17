Economy
Hiring in IT sector to rise significantly in next financial year: Report
Updated : December 17, 2019 11:24 AM IST
Hiring growth, fueled by recruitment of people with 1-5 years of experience to remain steady, says the report.
Top five software services providers in the country hired more than 64,000 employees in the first half of this financial year compared to less than 55000 during the same period last year.
However, the report added that this may not seriously alter the total headcount in IT firms that were witnessing significant job loss in the mid-level.
