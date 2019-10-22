Here’s everything that we know about the Infosys whistleblower complaint and its potential impact
Updated : October 22, 2019 07:50 AM IST
On Monday, Indian software services exporter Infosys said it received whistleblower complaints alleging "unethical practices" by its executives.
The allegations are very serious given that the complaints centre on breach of corporate governance standards and accounting malpractices.
If auditor indeed finds lapses, that could result in loss of trust with the management and a possible reshuffle at the top again.
