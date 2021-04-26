HCL Technologies shifting workload from India amid COVID-19 crisis

HCL Technologies is in talks with overseas clients to prioritise projects and offload some of its work to other countries as the massive surge in COVID-19 cases is wrecking havoc across the country.

HCL CEO and Chairman C Vijaykumar said that the company has maintained close communication with clients to ensure that prioritised work is being handled first, PTI reported.

"Clients are very understanding and supportive. And we are working with them to see how, if there is a shortfall of people in certain operations, what we can do to offset that, how can we prioritise some work over the other...very active conversations happen on a continuous basis," he said.

"We are a global organisation. We already have almost 30 per cent of our workforces present outside India. Some geographies have stabilised and their vaccination levels are very high, so they are taking a little more load. Everybody is very understanding of the situation, clients and our employees in other geographies," Vijaykumar added.

The company recently announced that it would be vaccinating all of its employees, their families and the company’s vendors all across India at no cost. The tech giant employs 1,68,977 people and is looking to add over 20,000 freshers in FY2022, along with increased lateral hiring.

HCL Technologies had set up a COVID-19 emergency helpline and a taskforce for any medical exigency for its employees last year. A team of 15 doctors and 20 nurses were initially deployed and now an additional 10 doctors have been added to the team. Around 30 more doctors will join the existing team..

"Employee wellbeing is the biggest aspect that we are focused on...a lot of the first-line help is provided to HCL employees and their families through the helpline that we've set up...We have an active vaccination campaign, including on our campus. We have set up facilities in some of the locations. We're slowly getting to all the locations where we can make it easier for people to get vaccinated", said the CEO.

HCL reported a 25.6 percent decline in its profits even as its revenue in constant currency grew 1.8 percent in its latest earnings report. The decline in profit was on the back of several wage hikes and a massive Rs. 700 crore one-time bonus given to its employees.

The company expects even better numbers this year with expectations of double digit growth in revenue. Much of this might be coming on the back of expansion into new markets like Germany, France, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Vijaykumar said, "The markets that we are currently very strong and prominently present in are the US, UK and Nordics. These markets are very strong and we have a large presence there. We also have a presence in France, Germany, Canada, Italy and Australia...we want to scale our presence in these markets in line with the IT spend in these markets."