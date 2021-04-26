HCL Technologies shifting workload from India amid COVID-19 crisis Updated : April 26, 2021 06:08:09 IST HCL Technologies plans to shift some of its workload to out of India due to the alarming COVID-19 situation HCL has 30 percent of its workforce abroad HCL has announced to vaccinate all its employees and their family members Published : April 26, 2021 06:08 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply