HCL mulls rewarding top performers with Mercedes Benz

In a bid to control attrition and retain talent, IT firms are going all to woo employees -- in both cash and kind. IT giant HCL Technologies is planning to reward its top performers with Mercedes Benz cars.

HCL's Chief Human Resources Officer Apparao VV said the proposal has been sent to the board for approval. In 2013, 50 Mercedes Benz luxury cars were given to the top performers of HCL, but this practice was later discontinued.

Apparao VV said the cost of replacement hiring has gone up by 15-20 percent and hence they are actively participating in skilling their workforce. He added that HCL has a good retention package that comes with a three-year cash incentive scheme which is approximately 50-100 percent of the total Cost to Company (CTC) every year and this scheme has benefitted at least 10 percent of the critical talent in the leadership teams, reports said.

In the June quarter, HCL’s IT attrition saw a jump of 11.8 percent as compared to 9.9 percent in the previous quarter on the last 12 months basis.

During their last earnings call, HCL had announced the plan of hiring 20,000-22,000 fresh recruits in the current financial year, which is 50 percent higher than the previous year. It added that salary increments will be rolled out, which will be effective July 1.

Another company that recently announced a series of perks for its fresh recruits is fintech company BharatPe. The company is aggressively expanding its tech team and is offering perks ranging from superbikes to premium gadgets, in addition to a trip to Dubai to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year.

The appraisals for the team have been advanced by eight months and they have earned close to 75 percent increments that has been split between CTC and Employee Stock Ownership Plan, with effect from July 1.