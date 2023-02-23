Amid the ongoing wave of tech layoffs, Happiest Minds Technologies, a digital transformation and IT solutions company, has emerged as a ray of hope for freshers looking to make their mark in the industry.

According to Venkatraman Narayanan, the MD and CFO of Happiest Minds, the company is constantly on the lookout for acquisitions and there are no changes in plans with respect to hiring freshers.

“We are consistently on the lookout for good companies to partner with and become part of the Happiest Minds family. that is something that we continue to focus on,” he said.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Narayanan highlighted the company's growth plans and its focus on maintaining its EBITDA margin in the range of 22-24 percent.

He also shared that Happiest Minds is in discussion with bankers for qualified institutional placement (QIP) and will raise it at the right time. The company aims to beat the EBITDA margin guidance for FY23.

“Things have been on a wait and watch mode because QIP has certain pricing restrictions and people have to go by that. but right now we are in the process of discussion with bankers and investors and at the right time the board will take up an offer as and when it comes up,” he explained.

“In the meanwhile we are going ahead with raising of debt because we are relatively debt-free right now. so we are raising debt and building the resources that are required as we progressively look at companies to acquire,” he added.

Also Read | Happiest Minds on track to meet 25% revenue growth for FY23

Happiest Minds has already made its intentions clear regarding acquisitions with its recent Rs 111 crore acquisition of Madurai-based IT services firm Sri Mookambika Infosolutions (SMI) in January.

Narayanan stated that the acquisition cost is Rs 111 crore, which is 1.3-1.4x revenue, and that SMI is a profitable enterprise.

Also Read | Happiest Minds acquires Madurai-based IT services firm SMI for Rs 111 crore

Happiest Minds wanted to get into the healthcare space, and Sri Mookambika was the right fit.

“It nicely fits into the acquisition strategy that we had laid out for ourselves. It gets us into the healthcare vertical. It fits in very nicely into the product engineering business segment of ours,” he said.

Furthermore, Narayanan also reassured investors that they do not see any margin dilution with this acquisition.

Happiest Minds has been growing at a rapid pace, and this acquisition is a testament to their continued efforts towards growth and expansion.

For more details, watch the accompanying video