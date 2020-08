Half of all employees will be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) skills in the next 6-10 years, which is nearly one-and-a-half times more than the present estimations, according to a report released released by Microsoft on Monday.

Organizations that deploy new-age technologies with skilling initiatives are generating most value from AI.

Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India, said unlocking the full potential of AI lies in combining its deployment with skilling initiatives that focus on both tech and soft skills.

The research underscore that mature AI firms are more confident about the return on AI and skills.

Over 93 percent of senior executives surveyed from these companies were sure their business was gaining value from AI. The research further highlights that employees from mature AI companies are eager to deepen their AI skills and reinvest freed up time to add value for the organization.

Srivathsa said, “As we look to rebound and reimagine the future after months of economic fluidity, technology will play a key role in rebooting enterprises. AI is at the heart of digital transformation - which has accelerated at an extraordinary pace - and will continue to play a critical role in helping businesses be more agile, resilient and competitive during this time.”

“However, the path of unlocking the full potential of AI lies in combining its deployment with skilling initiatives that focus on both tech and soft skills. We believe this will be important for us to emerge from this crisis successfully.”

The research further reveals that employees are keen to acquire AI relevant skills that are growing in importance and are of value to them personally and to the business.