US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order suspending entry of immigrants "who pose a threat to the US labour market". Trump on Tuesday issued a presidential proclamation, temporarily blocking those entering the country on H-1B visas, L visas, H-2B seasonal worker visas and J visas.

The proclamation comes into effect on June 24 and will expire on December 31.

The White House announced that the Trump administration is working towards "a merit-based immigration system". The US government is working on reforming the H-1B visa program, the White House said, adding "Trump administration will also close loopholes to ensure Americans are not replaced by low-cost foreign labour."

What does the move to suspend work visas by the US mean if you are an IT employee or a prospective IT employee? Here's everything you need to know:

The suspension includes all programs used for short to medium-term work visas in the US. These visa's are largely used by US and Indian companies with operations in America, to employ non-US workers to specialised jobs.

H-1B visas, eligible for employees with specialised skill sets. The visa is given for 3 years and is extendable to another 3 years after which one needs to re-apply.

H-2B visas, which allow US firms to fill temporary non-agricultural roles. The tenure set under this is 3 years.

J visas, given to teachers, scholars, researchers or people across education and development space. These visas are for a period of project/course up to a maximum of 7 years.

L visas for intra-company work transfers, eligible for 1-3 years.

Who gets impacted?

Employees that were awaiting visas to travel to US for work this year.

Employees whose visas ended in April and who were waiting for the lockdown to end to get their visas renewed to travel back to the US .

This also means that the employees that are already in the US will not be affected. And if their visas end between now and December, they will be renewed as they are already in the US.