Govts can leverage Infosys vaccine management solution, in talks with various jurisdictions: CEO Salil Parekh

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Tuesday said the vaccine management solution developed by the company’s subsidiary Simplus is a 'powerful' solution and added that governments, including in India, can leverage the technology.

Speaking during the Infosys Media Day, Salil Parekh, chief executive officer said Infosys is in discussions with 'many jurisdictions' for its vaccine management solution, but did not specify any regions.

"Infosys is supportive of government agencies in India and elsewhere that would like to leverage some of our solutions for vaccine management solutions," Parekh said.

"We are in discussion with various jurisdictions for our vaccine management solution. Infosys subsidiary Simplus has built a powerful solution for vaccine management. We are also working with industry bodies on this," he added.

Simplus, which was acquired by Infosys earlier this year, has developed a vaccine management solution with Salesforce. According to its website, the "Infosys Vaccination Management (IVM) Salesforce Solution is an end-to-end offering for automating tasks, integrating data sources, and delivering a seamless vaccination program that offers supply chain visibility and future demand forecasting."

Vaccine management is the next critical step as several countries such as the United States and the UK have approved emergency authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines.

India is yet to give emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine and is evaluating proposals for emergency use authorisation of these vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted the critical role of technology to ensure vaccinations reach the large population in India.

The Infosys CEO said the company is 'closely watching' the new lockdowns in many parts of Europe due to the spread of COVID-19, but added that there was no impact seen as yet from the lockdowns.

