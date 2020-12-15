Healthcare Govts can leverage Infosys vaccine management solution, in talks with various jurisdictions: CEO Salil Parekh Updated : December 15, 2020 03:32 PM IST Simplus, which was acquired by Infosys earlier this year, has developed a vaccine management solution with Salesforce. India is yet to give emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine and is evaluating proposals for emergency use authorisation of these vaccines. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.