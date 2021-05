In response to WhatsApp's legal challenge to new digital rules, the government on May 26 said it is committed to the right to privacy of citizens.

The government has also sought response from other social media firms on their compliance with the new digital rules that have come into effect today.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked all ‘Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMI),’ those platforms that have fifty lakh (5 million) registered users in India, to submit the details at the earliest. “Please confirm and share your response ASAP and preferably today itself,” the ministry told the social media platforms through a letter.

The new IT guidelines ‘Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021’ were notified on February 25 and SSMIs were given three months’ time to moderate their content policies in accordance with it.

In the February notification, the government had noted that the new rules are aimed at ensuring more transparency and offering a grievance redressal system. According to the guidelines, large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp now need to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer.

Non-compliance with rules would result in these social media companies losing their intermediary status that provides them exemptions and certain immunity from liabilities for any third-party information and data hosted by them. In other words, they could be liable for criminal action, in case of complaints.

Therefore, MeitY, has written to the social media platforms asking for physical and address contact details of their chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and the resident grievance officer.

The ministry has also asked platforms to provide reasons for why they cannot be categorised into an SSMI and the details about registered users on the services provided by them.

The letter comes a day after instant messaging application WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre’s new rules alleging they “mean end to privacy.” The Facebook-owned unit was referring to the rule that requires the social media platform to identity the ‘first originator’ of a message. The petition seeks to declare the rule as a violation of privacy rights provided by the constitution.

WhatsApp said that tracing chats is equivalent to keeping fingerprints of every single message and that would break the end-to-end encryption. "This would fundamentally undermine people's right to privacy," it added.

Meanwhile, Facebook on Monday said that it aims to comply with the provisions of the IT rules but will continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government.