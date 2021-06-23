Home

    Govt eases norms for voice BPOs; allows seamless connectivity, removes restrictions

    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    To cement India's position as a preferred global outsourcing hub, the government on Wednesday liberalised guidelines for voice-based BPOs removing the distinction between domestic and international units, permitting interconnectivity between all types of OSP centres, reducing compliance burden and increasing operational flexibility for players.

