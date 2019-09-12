#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Government's proposed data protection bill to be significant in building data privacy norms in India: Omidyar Network India

September 12, 2019

The report also conducted a survey of consumers and assessed that 60 percent of consumers would prefer to purchase products with companies that have a strong data protection and clear privacy norms.
With the government working on the data protection bill, Kudva believes the country will be more conducive to taking data protection from the current Privacy 1.0 to privacy 3.0.
Government's proposed data protection bill to be significant in building data privacy norms in India: Omidyar Network India
cnbc two logos
