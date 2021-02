Sandes-e Aate Hai is not just a song from the movie Border anymore, it could in fact be the new way of messaging for government employees.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) of India has on Thursday launched a WhatsApp-like instant messaging app called Sandes. NIC said the chats on this government instant messaging system are secured with end-to-end encryption.

Touted as an upgrade to the existing Government Instant Messaging System (GIMS), the Sandes app though built for government officials, but can be used by individuals as well. All you need is a government email ID for sign-up.

To download the application (Hyperlink -- https://www.gims.gov.in/dash/dlink) the APK file for android on the NIC website. However, for iOS users, the app is available App Store and is compatible with all devices including iPhone, iPad and iPod touch running on iOS 12.0 and above.

NIC has described this application as a “secured instant messaging platform to connect with government officials, family, and friends with GIMS Instant messenger for free” on the Apple’s app store.