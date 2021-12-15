Google warns unvaccinated employees will eventually be fired: Report

Tech giant Google has told its employees those unvaccinated will lose pay and will "eventually be fired", reported CNBC, citing internal documents. According to the report, a memo issued by top Google officials said the company had mandated employees to either declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof by December 3 or apply for a medical or religious exemption.

The memo also said that the company would start contacting the employees who failed to upload their vaccination status before December 3. It added that the company would also reach out to unvaccinated workers and those whose exemption requests are not approved, as per the report.

The company made it clear that the employees who do not comply with COVID-19 vaccination rules by January 18 will be put on a 30-day "paid administrative leave", followed by "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months, and then termination, said the report.

In a communication to Reuters, Alphabet Inc's Google said, "We're committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy."

Not just Google, other big US companies, including Facebook Goldman Sachs , Delta and United Airlines among others have also asked their employees to show their vaccination status. In the United States, it is legal for companies to require employees to be vaccinated. In fact, news network CNN fired three employees, who came to the office unvaccinated, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Google has postponed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid the Omicron threat. The decision came after some resistance from its employees against the back-to-office call. Google had earlier asked them to return to the office for about three days a week from January 10.