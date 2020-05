Tech giant Google will provide an allowance of $1,000 to all its staff working from home, reported Engadget. The allowance is aimed at helping the staff in buying gadgets and other materials to make their working experience from home as comfortable as possible, the report said.

In addition to this, the tech giant is also developing a plan to ensure the staff will slowly return to the offices, the report added. As per the report, the staff is likely to continue working from home until the end of the year. But offices will slowly start to reopen by July and employees will come to the office on a rotation basis.

Initially, staff will have to come to office only once in a fortnight, Sundar Pichai said according to the report. This will slowly increase by September ensuring all those who absolutely need to come into the office show up, the report said.