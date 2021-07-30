Google to allow fully vaccinated staff to return to offices soon: CEO Sundar Pichai

Google is planning to allow fully vaccinated employees to work from the office in the coming weeks, CEO Sundar Pichai informed the staff through an email earlier this week. The tech giant will first roll out the policy in the US and then in other countries.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is one of the important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead, he said in the email. He cited vaccination as a big reason why the management felt comfortable opening up many of its offices worldwide for employees who wanted to work from offices.

Pichai assured that the implementation of working from offices will vary depending on the local conditions and availability of vaccines.

“It is great to see Googlers brainstorming around whiteboards and enjoying meals in cafes again in the many offices that have already re-opened globally,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company has extended its work from home policy till October 18. Pichai said the extension has been made as many regions are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases caused by the Delta variant and employees may be concerned about returning to office.

Google will inform its employees 30 days in advance before they have to return to campuses. Moreover, any employee working under special circumstances can apply for work from home till the end of 2021. The Expanded Carer’s Leave for parents and caregivers has also been extended till December 2021.

Pichai also said that despite challenges, Google has launched over 200 new products, helped fully vaccinate over 1 million people in low- and middle-income countries, and has fully covered the wages of on-campus workers who couldn't perform their jobs because of office closures.