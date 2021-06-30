Google removed content on nearly 60K URLs in India in April after user complaints

Google on Wednesday released its Transparency Report for the month of April under India’s new Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, that came into effect from May 26, 2021.

The report shows that the company received 27,762 complaints from individual users, with most complaints regarding copyright issues.

Google also carried out 59,350 'removal actions' during the month. According to the report, the "removal actions" count represents the number of items from which a piece of content was removed or restricted during the one-month reporting period following a specific complaint. Each unique URL in a specific complaint is considered an individual "item".

This is Google's first monthly transparency report under the new IT rules, which require social media intermediaries to publish a periodic compliance report every month.

The report should have the details of complaints received and action taken, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to "in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information as may be specified."

Google said that in its future reports, data on removals as a result of automated detection as well as data relating to impersonation and graphic sexual content complaints received post-May 25, 2021, will be included.

Of the total complaints received from users in April, 26,707 were related to copyright issues, while the remaining were around issues of trademarks, defamation, etc. The removal actions also reflect that maximum action was taken on complaints about copyright issues.

“We have a long history of providing transparency into the different types of requests we receive from around the world, and how we respond. All of these requests are tracked and included in our existing Transparency Report since 2010,” a Google spokesperson said.

The official added that this is the first time the company has published a monthly transparency report in accordance with the new IT rules and that the company will continue to publish more details as they refine their reporting processes for India.

Google said that the report does not include government requests to take down data and that it files government-based data as part of its bi-annual transparency reports across countries.

According to Google's data on content removal requests by the Indian government, the company has received 10,138 requests from 2009 till December 2020. Total items identified for removal based on the government's requests stood at 55,612.

Google added that it will add more granular details to its reports going forward while stating that there would be a two-month lag in these reports.

"We are committed to making improvements in the upcoming iterations of the report based on feedback from all stakeholders, including providing more granular data,' Google said.