Google may soon replace ‘Hey, Google’ wake word with ‘Quick phrases’: Report

Google is working on a new feature called ‘Quick phrases,’ that would give ‘Hey, Google’ a break. It means the regular and most often used phrases such as ‘Hey, Google, what time is it’ will just be ‘What time is it’ or ‘Set the alarm.’

It is not clear which devices would support these 'Quick phrases.' It was earlier reported by 9to5Google that a project codenamed ‘Guacaomole’ is in active development. It was called ‘Voice shortcuts’ and its abilities were limited to silencing alarms and times and responding to incoming calls.

With Quick phrases, a device can perform a number of specific tasks or ‘salsas.’ Using salsas, one can now ask about the weather, skip music tracks, set alarms, and time and also silence them. Once a user adds the task, it will appear in the ‘Your salsas’ section above, while the bottom section has a menu and carousel that one can select from. The report further claims that common variations such as Recommended, Alarms, Connect, General info, Lights, Media Controls, Timers, To-Dos will also work.

A list seen by 9to5Google mentioned, ‘Devices where Assistant can respond to your salsas.’ This has led to a speculation that other users can set up salsas in the Google Home app or Assistant settings too.