    Google Doodle announces Tokyo Olympics start with anime-inspired game

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The Doodle Champion Island Games is a series of Olympic event-themed 16-bit mini-games that one can play.

    Google Doodle announces Tokyo Olympics start with anime-inspired game

    Google has dedicated an anime-inspired doodle to the opening of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Friday. The Doodle Champion Island Games is a series of Olympic event-themed 16-bit mini-games that one can play.

    The doodle has been designed by expert animators from Studio 4°C, a Japanese animation house.

    “Welcome to the Doodle Champion Island Games! In this interactive #GoogleDoodle, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores a world filled with sports, legendary opponents, and daring side quests. Are you feline Lucky? The epic adventure starts now,” said Google Doodles in a tweet.

    The Doodle Champion Island Games has been described, on the Google Doodle page, as a “world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests.”

    The games listed on the Doodle page are — table tennis, skateboarding, archery, rugby, swimming, climbing, and marathon. The seven mini-games can be played as Lucky (Maneki-neko), the Ninja Cat, by joining one of the four colour teams — Blue, Red, Yellow, or Green.

    The Blue team is represented by Ushi (a cow), the Red team by Karasu (a crow), the Yellow team by Inari (a fox), and the Green team by Kappa (a Japanese turtle-like water spirit).

    Here's how to play the game:

    • Click on the Google homepage play button.
    • The game will begin with you as Lucky, the Ninja Cat.
    • Pick a team—Red, Blue, Yellow, or Green.
    • Find the “champions” of each sport and challenge them to minigames.
    • You need to defeat each sports champion and collect all seven sacred scrolls to win the games.
    • A worldwide leaderboard will show the winner’s list.

      • The developers of Doodle Champion Island Games have said that it is inspired by folktales and popular characters from all over Japan.

      (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
      First Published:  IST
