Google has temporarily blocked access to all the apps that were banned by the Government of India earlier this week but remained available on Play Store in the country.

"While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers," a Google spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, Apple has pulled down applications like Club Factory, Shein, Bigo Live, Meitu, Mobile Legends, UC browser, and a few more apps from App Store.

The government set up a committee under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), in keeping with the Information Technology Rules of 2009, to permit the affected Chinese companies to file their responses.

The government held its first meeting on Wednesday.

Citing security and privacy concerns, the government earlier this week banned 59 Chinese applications including popular video-sharing app TikTok, file-sharing app SHAREit, UC Browser, messaging platform WeChat among others.

The information technology ministry said that the decision was taken "in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

The ban was invoked under section 69A of the Information Technology Act and the provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009.

After the decision was announced, TikTok issued a statement saying it was in the process of complying with the government's order on blocking of the app, and asserted that it has not shared information of Indian users with any foreign government, including China's.