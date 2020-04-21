Aviation Future Tense: Campus placements take a beating as COVID-19 hits businesses hard Updated : April 21, 2020 09:15 PM IST In the absence of aggressive placements unlike other years with several firms putting their recruitment drives on hold, colleges and students in India are already staring at a tough year ahead. MNCs are revisiting their hiring plans and even revoking offers due to closing of borders. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365