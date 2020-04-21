Future Tense: Campus placements take a beating as COVID-19 hits businesses hard

The coronavirus pandemic hitting the business world hard has left final year students in lurch as few companies are showing interest in college recruitment while those already hired are either delaying offers or withdrawing them.

In the absence of aggressive placements unlike other years with several firms putting their recruitment drives on hold, colleges and students in India are already staring at a tough year ahead.

According to a report by Shiksha, a one-stop-solution for guidance on course and colleges, sectors like banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and logistics, which are the spaces with frontline hiring, are likely to witness delay in offers made to graduates as more companies will now opt for technology as an alternate channel to maintain the pace of productivity.

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19, companies have been cancelling interviews. We expect 60-65 percent interviews getting dropped or delayed as there is lockdown across the country and people are encouraged to stay at home to curtail the spread of the virus," Amit Vadera, Business Head - BFSI and Government vertical, TeamLease Services, stated in the report.

While many business and engineering students have been placed as these firms conduct campus placements between December and April, some are still struggling to find jobs and those hired may have to wait for long to get on board.

In Chetna's Institute of Management and Research, 60 students received offer letter by October 2019 from Ugam Solutions to join the firm between March and April, however, the company this month informed the trainees that they cannot join due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 crisis.

As per Shiksha, IT major Cognizant will bring 20,000 freshers on-board this financial year but the joining dates will depend on various factors which would include the actual completion of the academic courses and business of the company, both of which will be affected by the crisis.

The report also cited a tweet by an IIM-Udaipur graduate, who was offered a job by a UAE company but has now been told that his joining has been delayed indefinitely due to the uncertainty over crisis.

Not just this, MNCs are revisiting their hiring plans and even revoking offers due to closing of borders.

Gartner has reportedly revoked its final placement offers and even internships at IIM-Calcutta and IIM-Ahmedabad. Besides, a leading US-based consultancy revoked its job offers to 11 IIT students from Delhi, Kanpur, Chennai and Calcutta.

“I secured a job offer from a US-based leading global market in oilfield services as a Junior Field Engineer. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and some changes in company's policies, the firm has decided to rescind all the job offers,” Vidushi Toshniwal, a civil engineering graduate from IIT-Delhi, wrote on LinkedIn.

An Appeal to Corporates who have Offered Jobs to IIT Delhi graduates.@iitdelhi pic.twitter.com/CoXmmxRbOc — V.Ramgopal Rao (@ramgopal_rao) April 3, 2020

Media firms too are some of the companies that have been severely affected by the crisis. Several companies including some of the leading ones have announced layoffs and salary cuts in the last few weeks. At a time like this, campus placement remains to be a challenge for journalism schools.

Vasist Sharma, a student pursuing business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, said that the students were advised by a professor to find jobs on their own if they had any contacts outside. “Reuters was planning to hire but at the last moment, it decided to freeze hiring,” said Sharma, adding that The Ken, another company that showed interest in placements, too has put its plans on hold.

“This time, almost all the companies have delayed their hiring plans from the college due to the virus shutdown," said Abhishek Chatterjee, another ACJ student.

20-year-old Honey Chaurasia, who is pursuing a course at Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, says no airline has come for hiring in the last few months and uncertainty continues with the crisis prevailing. It is to be noted that Vistara, GoAir and SpiceJet have decided to send their employees on leave without pay.