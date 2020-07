Chennai-and-Silicon-Valley-based SAAS firm, Freshworks, has acquired IT cloud management platform Flint for an undisclosed sum. Freshworks made the announcement in a release, which stated that the acquisition would bolster IT service management and IT operations capabilities at its Freshservice division. The company added that its IT teams would now be equipped to “better manage hybrid infrastructure, optimise spend and automate employee workflows.”

Acquisition to give Freshworks’ WFH set-up an edge

The acquisition gives Freshworks an edge in automation and cloud management, as its entire workforce has begun working remotely. It will secure this edge largely due to Pune-based Flint’s intelligent automation and cloud computing capabilities letting companies adapt to remote working.

“Like many companies today, we felt the pressure of today’s remote environment as we went from 13 workplaces to over 3,000 home offices in a matter of days,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer, Freshworks. “IT automation is vital to help accelerate the transition to a remote workforce and resolve service issues faster,” he said, adding, “With the addition of Flint’s intelligent automation, Freshworks takes the legwork out of tedious, repeatable tasks so IT teams can focus on high-impact work while providing an exceptional employee experience.”

Flint co-founders to join Freshworks

Flint’s co-founders Ankur Gakkhar and Abhishek Pande will now lead separate teams at Freshworks. Gakkhar will head automation and cloud management product teams, while Pande will be in charge of platform and technology integration. The integration means Freshworks will now leverage Flint’s automation ability to provision IT resources and automate workloads.

“As part of Freshservice, the acquired Flint technology will also enable insight across infrastructure and apps, maintain service health and optimise cloud delivery and spend,” said Pande, who was, until the acquisition, Flint’s chief technology officer.