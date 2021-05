Social media giant Facebook said in a statement that it will “aim to comply” with the new IT rules that govern the regulation of content on online websites and intermediaries like social media platforms in India. The company also said it was looking to discuss and engage with the government on some issues.

"We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government," a Facebook spokesperson said.

"Pursuant to the IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. Facebook remains committed to people's ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform," added the statement from the tech giant.

The deadline for complying with the central government’s new rules under the IT Act ends on May 25. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 are intended to feature a three tier grievance redressal system and more transparency regarding content moderation systems on social media platforms. The government had introduced the new rules in February and companies were given three months to comply with the rules.

The major social media companies are yet to appoint the necessary compliance officers and comply with the rest of the rules as well. These companies face the risk of being blocked and even legal proceedings if needed, NDTV reported quoting sources.

"Though they claim the protection of being an intermediary, they exercise their discretion to also modify and adjudicate upon the content through their own norms without any reference to the Indian Constitution and laws," the report added.