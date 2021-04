Cyber experts are warning WhatsApp users against a virus link that claims to flip the theme of the app from its standard green to pink in just a click. The link also assures several additional WhatsApp features to users.

Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost. Share with All..#InfoSec #Virus @IndianCERT @internetfreedom @jackerhack @sanjg2k1 pic.twitter.com/KbbtK536F2 — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 17, 2021

According to the cyber security experts, going for such APK applications will lead to hackers stealing your mobile phone data — like contacts, SMS, photos, among others — and even banking details. Further, if such a bug is activated, the hackers may even get to know what you are typing.

How to stay safe?

It is advised to never go for APK applications. One must download new applications only from the official app store of Google or Apple. Besides, if you get a message asking you to upgrade to WhatsApp Gold or WhatsApp Pink (and so on), do not fall for it. These links are circulated with malicious intent. Also, do not entertain the sender of such links. However, some unaware users are also circulating such links on group chats. In such cases, you must inform the other person about the malware and save others from becoming victims of hacking attacks.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said, “Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact, or block contact," PTI reported.