Explained: How to deal with iOS 14.7 bug preventing iPhones from unlocking Apple Watch

The users of iPhone and Apple Watch have enjoyed the convenience of unlocking the phone with the smartwatch and vice-versa. However, a new bug, reported in iOS 14.7, isn't letting touch ID-equipped iPhones unlock a paired Apple Watch. Apple's iOS 14.7 was rolled out on July 19.

If you have updated your iPhone to iOS 14.7, you will need to unlock your paired Apple Watch in the traditional manner by entering the four-digit passcode after wearing it.

Apple has acknowledged this bug in a support document saying, "When you have Unlock with iPhone turned on, unlocking your iPhone unlocks your Apple Watch as long as you're wearing it. An issue in iOS 14.7 affects the ability of iPhone models with Touch ID to unlock the Apple Watch... If you experience this issue, just type the passcode directly on your Apple Watch to unlock it."

The company has clarified that if a person with Touch ID-equipped iPhones— updated to iOS 14.7—has forgotten the passcode of the paired Apple Watch, the individual will have to reset the Apple Watch and wait for Apple to release an update.

Here’s how to reset your Apple Watch:

Put your watch on its charger.

Press and hold the side button until you see Power Off.

Press and hold the Digital Crown until you see Erase all content and settings.

Tap Reset, then tap Reset again to confirm.

After the process is finished, set up your Apple Watch again.

The users of recent variants—except for iPhone SE—won't be affected by the bug as the new models use facial recognition to secure the device. The users of early iPhone variants and those of iPhone SE will face issues as their devices use fingerprint scanning.

Apple has also released guidelines for 'enterprise users'. "If your Apple Watch is paired to an iPhone with a Mobile Device Management (MDM) profile that requires an alphanumeric passcode, you won't be able to type a passcode directly on your watch," Apple stated in its support document.

Here's how to unlock your Apple Watch that is paired with an iPhone that has a Mobile Device Management (MDM) profile:

Ask your MDM administrator to remove the alphanumeric passcode requirement from your iPhone.

Unpair and erase your Apple Watch.

Set up your Apple Watch again.