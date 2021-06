Notorious hacker group Anonymous has threatened Tesla CEO and one of the richest man on the planet Elon Musk, blaming him for destroying the lives of cryptocurrency investors.

In a video, Anonymous alleged that the recent tweets by Musk show a clear disregard for the average person and that his "public temper tantrums "have liquidated the dreams of hardworking individuals.

"Reading from the comments on your Twitter posts, it seems that the games you have played with the crypto market have destroyed lives. Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives," Anonymous states in the video.