Suspending the entry of certain foreign workers into the United States, President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a presidential proclamation, temporarily blocking those entering the country on H-1B visas, L visas, H-2B seasonal worker visas and J visas.

The proclamation comes into effect on June 24 and will expire on December 31.

"The entry of additional workers through the H-1B, H-2B, J, and L nonimmigrant visa programs, therefore, presents a significant threat to employment opportunities for Americans affected by the extraordinary economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak," read the order.

The White House announced that the Trump administration is working towards "a merit-based immigration system".

The US government is working on reforming the H-1B visa program, the White House said, adding "Trump administration will also close loopholes to ensure Americans are not replaced by low-cost foreign labour."

The visa suspension order would apply to those who do not have an effective non-immigrant visa on the effective date of this proclamation. The order would apply to those who are outside the US on the date the proclamation takes effect.

The order would not apply to "spouse or child of a US citizen, permanent resident, those involved with food supply chain, those who's entry is required in national interest".

The order said that the US was extending the suspension of immigrants who "pose a threat to the US labour market" till 31st December.

"Between February and April of 2020, more than 17 million United States jobs were lost in industries in which employers are seeking to fill worker positions tied to H-2B nonimmigrant visas," read the order.

"During February and April of 2020, more than 20 million United States workers lost their jobs in key industries where employers are currently requesting H-1B and L workers to fill positions," it added.

While H-1B visas are for skilled employees, L visas are for intra-company transfer of manager-level employees and specialized workers. H-2B visas are for landscapers and others and J visas are for cultural exchange opportunities.