Two months after a data breach at Domino's India compromised details of 18 crore orders and 1 million credit cards, Domino's has now begun informing customers about the breach.

This as the breached user data has made its way onto the internet through a public search engine.

The details of over 18 crore orders that were placed on Domino's India have made its way to the internet with hackers creating a public search engine where all one has to do is put one's number or email id and it throws up name, order details, how much one has spent and exact address where one orders Domino's India pizzas.

Domino's has informed its customers only last night but this is two months after the security breach has happened. The breach first happened in March 2021 and while Domino's asserts that no financial information is compromised it has not informed customers, however, exactly what sort of data has been breached.