Economy Digital economy – Is it a two-horse race? Updated : July 07, 2020 07:01 PM IST The US and China account for about 90 percent of the market value of the world's 70 largest digital platforms and they own around 75 percent of all patents related to blockchain technologies. At present, big tech companies are the subject of several investigations to see if they use their large data trove to take unfair advantage of competitors.