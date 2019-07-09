Debashis Chatterjee, Rajeev Mehta front-runners to become Mindtree CEO, says report

Debashis Chatterjee, a former senior executive of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Rajeev Mehta, the former Cognizant president, are in the race to become the CEO of Mindtree, The Economic Times reported.

Chatterjee quit as president and head of global delivery at Cognizant in May while Mehta joined L&T in April after leaving Cognizant, said the report citing people familiar with the development.

L&T did not respond to an email by ET, while Chatterjee declined to comment.

L&T said on Friday that Mindtree will operate as a separate entity, distinct from its existing technology businesses.