Information Technology
Debashis Chatterjee, Rajeev Mehta front-runners to become Mindtree CEO, says report
Updated : July 09, 2019 07:49 AM IST
Chatterjee quit as president and head of global delivery at Cognizant in May while Mehta joined L&T in April after leaving Cognizant, said the report.
L&T said on Friday that Mindtree will operate as a separate entity, distinct from its existing technology businesses.
