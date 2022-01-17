Cybercriminals in police net yet again in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Thirteen cybercriminals have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Monday.

Acting on tip-offs, raids were conducted in Jagadih village in Karaon police station area and Babupur village in Mohanpur police station area on Sunday and 13 cybercriminals were nabbed, Sumit Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Deoghar Cyber Police, said. A total of 21 mobile phones and 32 SIM cards were seized, he added.

According to a Hindustan Times report citing police, as many as 579 people were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district between September 14, 2020, and May 28, 2021, for their alleged involvement in cyber crime. Also, Rs28.26 lakh in cash were recovered from them in addition to a large number of mobile phones and sim cards.

As many as 1,027 mobile phones, 1,577 SIM cards, 467 ATM cards, 23 laptops, 94 passbooks, 77 cheque books, 76 two- wheelers, 27 four-wheelers and other goods were seized from their possession, Deoghar SP Ashwini Kumar was quoted as saying in the report published on May 29, 2021.

-With agency inputs