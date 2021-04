Google, in a recent filing, said that it had managed to save around $1 billion in 2020, due to reduced travel and entertainment costs as most of the employees resorted to working from home following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The work-from-home model was quickly adopted by large corporates across the world as a means to continue operations during the pandemic. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 infections early last year, work from home became a part of the work culture. The experts have debated on the issues around the work from home culture including the concerns about eroding work-life balance among others.

The tech giants, like Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Twitter and Google, who were early adopters of the model have benefitted from reduced expenditures as their employees worked from home.

According to Bloomberg, travel and entertainment costs were also reduced as the pandemic had caused a complete lockdown of all such services. This meant that the money that Google was spending for its employees' travel expenses along with other promotional and entertainment costs led to a $268 million saving in the first financial quarter of the year when compared to the same period last year. Taking this same figure on an annualised period, since the lockdown and pandemic were in effect for the better part of the year, Google managed to save around $1 billion. Google said in a company filing that this was "primarily a result of COVID-19."

Google saw a revenue increase of 34 percent as most of its 1.3 lakh employees spread across the globe were mostly working from home and as the demand for internet-based services grew massively.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, reported in its own filing that the company had managed to save $1.4 billion in just advertising and promotional expenses last year. Administrative costs and expenses also remained low as most offices were shut and working virtually, the Bloomberg report added.

The new savings and increased revenue were used to bolster Google's already massive workforce and providing additional benefits to its employees.

While other tech giants like Twitter, Apple and Facebook have asked their employees to either work from home or haven't yet made an announcement about the working model for the year, Google has already announced that it will be reopening its offices this year across the globe. This, of course, is subject to the condition of the pandemic across each specific country. However, its Silicon Valley offices are likely to open as nearly 20 percent of US is fully vaccinated and over 40 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With offices reopening, in a hybrid-style workplace with social distancing norms still being maintained, Google will perhaps not be saving such staggering amounts this year.