IT services major Wipro, in its latest initiative to support employees and their family members during the second wave of coronavirus, has announced that it will reimburse the COVID-19 treatment costs if they exceed the insurance coverage amount.

Delaporte said that the company has taken extensive measures to protect and support the employees of the firm and their families.

"From extended time off to recover from the disease, support family or friends, or to prioritise mental health, to reimbursing employees and family members affected by Covid should their treatment costs exceed the insurance coverage," he said.

The company has also arranged fully-funded COVID isolation centres in various cities.