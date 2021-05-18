COVID-19 second wave: Execution holding up against supply-side pressure

The second wave of COVID-19 and succeeding lockdowns across multiple states since April 2021 has again restricted people movement. The higher severity of the second wave has led to a sharp increase in the share of IT sector employees directly affected by the pandemic.

Most IT companies have advanced annual wage hikes, instituted special allowances for in-demand skills and increased variable pay.

Brokerage firm CLSA believes the second wave of Covid-19 will have minimal impact, less than 50 bps on Q1FY22 revenue growth. Supply-side disruptions tend to have much less of an impact than demand-led outages.

It estimates large deal wins were strong in Q4FY21, at $11.9 billion combined for the top five players, the same as Q3FY21, and most companies indicated continued strength in deal pipelines.

“We reiterate our view while increased attrition may pose a margin headwind, the expansion of the employee pyramid and operating leverage should help offset it to a large extent at least for the scale players which should also see lower pandemic-led disruptions given their diversified delivery presence,” CLSA said.

The Google Mobility Index was down to April-June 2020 levels in early May 2021 in five of the six key delivery locations for Indian IT companies, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida and Pune, while Chennai was the sole exception.

While this may not affect IT services where 95-98 pecent of delivery has been through work-from-home (WFH), it could hurt engineering services where delivery operations were normalising due to the requirement for specialised infrastructure, brokerage CLSA said in a report.

In IT companies, employee absenteeism has risen. Companies are also giving additional paid leave for recuperation.

According to CLSA, most IT services companies have been able to minimise the impact on execution due to large clients being supported from at-least two locations for business continuity planning and the workforce itself has been distributed as 40 percent of employees relocated to their respective hometowns since the start of the pandemic.

Thus, since the second wave affected different states at different times, the distributed delivery has helped dilute its impact, CLSA noted.